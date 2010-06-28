Home Downsizing 101

If you've spent years perfecting your historic San Francisco townhome, you may not be quite ready to abandon it for smaller digs. iStockphoto.com /lcoccia

Trading space for skylights (or any other pure want) can be a sign of changing times. Perhaps you've spent 30 years going to work every day, shuttling kids to school and soccer practice and SAT prep, heading to evening PTA and Junior League meetings, and now you're slowing down, enjoying being at home. That could be reason enough to stay in your larger home. Or it could be reason enough to downsize. It all depends on the lifestyle you want to lead.

Do you want to be eating out more, shopping your days away, driving and mowing less? What about traveling? A move from the suburbs to a low-maintenance downtown loft could be exactly right for you.

On the other hand, is gardening a huge part of your life? Do you spend your weekends antiquing? In that case, having lots of outdoor and indoor space could be a significant factor in your lifestyle. Giving that up may truly affect your life in a negative way.

And speaking of giving things up, back to that antique bed.