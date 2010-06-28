Home & Garden
Home Downsizing 101

by Julia Layton
What Will I Do with My Savings?

Saving $500, $1,000, or even $5,000 a month is fantastic. Every little (or big) bit helps. But if your downsizing goals are grand -- early retirement, college tuitions, a second home near the grandkids, 30 golden years of world travel, fine dining and never flying coach again -- you'll want to make the most of your monthly savings.

Basically, invest it. Smart investing of just $500 a month, according to the Forbes Investopedia, can turn into $150,000 over 15 years.

It's even worth spending the money you save on electricity on a financial advisor. It'll probably pay off in the long run.

With all of this in mind, you're ready to make an informed downsizing decision.

Growth Industry

According to TreeHugger, homes in the 21st century are 140 percent bigger than they were in the 1950s.

