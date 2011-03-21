Why do people join real estate investment clubs?

The real estate market can be confusing to those of us who have never invested in property before. Books and seminars may not provide you with answers to your specific questions, such as what REITs are and how you can avoid "PMI" while making the lowest possible down payment on a property. You might want to consult someone experienced to get the low-down on the latest trends. Instead of paying for services and advice from a real estate investor, you may want to consider hooking up with a real estate investment club.

Members of real estate investment clubs gain access to legal and financial advisers and can learn how to adapt their investment strategies to capitalize on market trends. They learn about laws and regulations of real estate investment and about popular investment practices. Not only do members get to hang out and network with others who are also looking to invest in real estate, but they can swap information regarding the market, property improvement and other related services. Real estate investment clubs tend to be a good place to pick up hot tips regarding the property market. Guest lecturers are often invited to share their expertise regarding related fields.

If you can't find a real estate investment club in your neighborhood or if the available ones aren't your cup of tea, you might consider establishing one yourself. Make sure you recruit people who can share their expertise on issues of real estate, accounting and finance. Your club can be either for-profit or not-for-profit. You may want to incorporate in order to safeguard your personal finances. Set up a way for your club members to be in touch with one another, like through an online discussion board, and make sure that you provide current information regarding real estate laws and market trends.