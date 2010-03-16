10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

Pools, Ponds and Other Water Features
Most people who contemplate buying a home have considered the seductive lure of a water feature. Imagine this: You're sitting near your pool on a hot day with a cold drink in your hand and a great book on your lap. The gently undulating water is casting dappled reflections on the deck, and you can hear bird song in the distance. Ahhh.
The reality is that you probably won't be sitting around the pool as much as you'll be walking around it with a long poled skimmer removing leaves and gunk. You'll also be spending a lot of time adding chemicals and doing other maintenance. Ponds aren't much better. Need we say that any water feature on your lot is also a potential drowning hazard for young children and animals? Although they're great in theory, for these and other reasons, pools, ponds, lakes, creeks and any other outdoor aquatic environments on your property are problematic at best.
