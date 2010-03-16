Home & Garden
10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

by Sara Elliott
9

A Home Theater

Home theaters are becoming increasingly popular in today's real estate market. But they're also increasingly expensive.
Andersen Ross/Photographer's Choice RF/Getty Images

The average person spends about five hours in front of the TV every day. It's mighty tempting to invest in a home that has a space dedicated to making the experience more pleasurable. The only problem is that the urban castle mindset of a few years ago is giving way to a more eco-friendly, minimalist vibe. If you want an energy hog for a home and don't mind the fact that you may be sitting on that extra square footage for a while when it comes time to sell, go ahead and indulge yourself. Otherwise, invest the money in a home with solar panels or triple-paned windows instead [source: Nielsen Wire].

