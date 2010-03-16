Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. First-time Home Buying

10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

by Sara Elliott
7

Walk-in Humidors and other Fancy Fare

The next buyer may not appreciate your taste for rare vintages.
The next buyer may not appreciate your taste for rare vintages.
Carlos Davila/Photographer's Choice RF/Getty Images

Even though you have refined tastes that cry out for rare wines, Cuban cigars, home-baked bread and a covered bin where you can grow your own shiitake mushrooms, there's a good chance that the people who come after you won't share your particular enthusiasms.

The more conventional and multi-purpose you keep your choices, the easier it will be to make your space attractive to others later. Go ahead and indulge a little, but this is one area where being average is a good thing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Things to Consider Before Buying Your First Home

How the First-time Homebuyer Tax Credit Worked

5 Helpful First-time Homebuyer Programs

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement