10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

The next buyer may not appreciate your taste for rare vintages. Carlos Davila/Photographer's Choice RF/ Getty Images

Even though you have refined tastes that cry out for rare wines, Cuban cigars, home-baked bread and a covered bin where you can grow your own shiitake mushrooms, there's a good chance that the people who come after you won't share your particular enthusiasms.

The more conventional and multi-purpose you keep your choices, the easier it will be to make your space attractive to others later. Go ahead and indulge a little, but this is one area where being average is a good thing.