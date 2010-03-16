Home & Garden
10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

by Sara Elliott
6

Stainless Steel Appliances

The popularity of stainless may simply be a flash in the pan.
Ivan Hunter/Digital Vision/Getty Images

No matter when you shop for a home, there'll be items that are considered "in" that'll push your buttons. Often, these deceptively enticing elements are in the kitchen. From stainless steel appliances to all wood cover-ups that completely conceal your refrigerator, dishwasher and other conveniences from view, there's always a new trend to tempt you. As popular as these refinements are today, in a very few years, they'll be replaced by other latest, must-have styles. Worse, last year's "in" thing looks dated and drab once it goes out of fashion.

Plain white is the most common refrigerator color sold every year in the United States, and there's a lot to be said for staying with classics that weather wacky fads and still look fresh. Seriously, have you tried keeping fingerprints off stainless steel?

