10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

Formal dining rooms have style and undisputed grace, but unfortunately, most folks use them infrequently -- like once or twice a year. If your family is into eating in front of the television, and Sunday dinners at your house are courtesy of the nearest drive-through restaurant, a formal dining room may be relegated to monthly bill paying duties and little else. When you're shopping for your first home, put your money into square footage that will serve your needs and add some convenience, like an extra bathroom, a large laundry room or plenty of walk-in closets.