Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. First-time Home Buying

10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

by Sara Elliott
4

Formal Dining Room

If you have an eat-in kitchen, the formal dining room may be unnecessary.
If you have an eat-in kitchen, the formal dining room may be unnecessary.
Jupiterimages/Comstock Images/Getty Images

Formal dining rooms have style and undisputed grace, but unfortunately, most folks use them infrequently -- like once or twice a year. If your family is into eating in front of the television, and Sunday dinners at your house are courtesy of the nearest drive-through restaurant, a formal dining room may be relegated to monthly bill paying duties and little else. When you're shopping for your first home, put your money into square footage that will serve your needs and add some convenience, like an extra bathroom, a large laundry room or plenty of walk-in closets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Things to Consider Before Buying Your First Home

How the First-time Homebuyer Tax Credit Worked

5 Helpful First-time Homebuyer Programs

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement