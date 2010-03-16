Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. First-time Home Buying

10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

by Sara Elliott
3

A Library or Sunroom

Both of these rooms have the ability to delight a few and intimidate many. If you aren't into plants and don't read much, then having a library or sunroom in your home is a little like growing an extra toe on your left foot. It's inconvenient and pretty useless.

You may adore activities that would make either of these rooms a wonderful indulgence, but when you move, don't expect most potential buyers to share your passions. To a degree, the same can be said for built-in bookshelves and those little, bump out greenhouse windows, too.

Advertisement

Sunrooms Aren't Such a Sunny Investment

A sunroom home addition only recoups about 50 percent of its cost when it comes time to sell. Go for a nursery or mother-in-law suite instead [source: Mullins].

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Things to Consider Before Buying Your First Home

How the First-time Homebuyer Tax Credit Worked

5 Helpful First-time Homebuyer Programs

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement