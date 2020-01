A shed can take up prime real estate on your property. Rich Thompson/Workbook Stock/ Getty Images

Having outbuildings on your lot can sometimes be an eyesore to others. Oh yeah, they're great for additional storage, but they also broadcast to everyone in viewing range that you don't have enough room for all your stuff inside your house. Worse than that, sheds are notorious for letting their contents get damp and moldy. Instead of a mini Quonset hut on your property, look for homes with creative storage solutions, like attics with stairs and modular overhead garage storage.