Top 10 Tips for Buying Your First Home

It's smart to find about any problems with your first house before you actually make an offer. Comstock Images/ Thinkstock

Imagine biting into a pristine red apple, just to find that it's turned to mush inside. You don't want this to be the feeling you get with your new home. This is where a home inspection comes in. The inspection should make you aware of what might be hiding in the walls or underneath the floors before you finalize the sale. If the home inspector finds a major problem, you'll be very excited you spent the money to have the home inspection. If not, then you can be even more confident in your investment.

Choosing a home inspector can be tricky, because some states license or certify home inspectors, while others don't. When selecting your home inspector, you may want to check with associations, such as the American Society of Home Inspectors and the National Association of Home Inspectors, that require that members abide by certain standards and a set of ethics [source: Brown and Tyson].