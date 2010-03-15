Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
START COUNTDOWNNEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. First-time Home Buying

First-time Homebuying 101

by Julia Layton
Buying your first home will likely take seven major steps. See more real estate pictures.
Buying your first home will likely take seven major steps. See more real estate pictures.
Photo courtesy of California.gov

The upside of a housing-market crash? Prices fall, making it a great time to buy. Add to that the $8,000 tax rebate for first-time buyers, and lots of renters are looking to make the jump into home ownership.

It's not a simple process, but it's entirely doable with a little preparation. Start to finish, you're looking at about seven major points on your to-do list.

Advertisement

Where should you start when you're looking to buy your first home? 

Homebuying Planning Tips

Buying a home is a big step, and it can massively change the way you file your taxes. These articles can help new homeowners get the biggest return on their investment.

presented by TaxACT

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Things to Consider Before Buying Your First Home

How the First-time Homebuyer Tax Credit Worked

5 Helpful First-time Homebuyer Programs

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement