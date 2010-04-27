Tips for First Time Homebuyers

5
Inspect, Inspect, Inspect!
Always get a home inspection before you buy to make sure your dream home doesn't end up a nightmare. And do a walk-through right before the closing to confirm that everything's in good shape.
Advertisement
Always get a home inspection before you buy to make sure your dream home doesn't end up a nightmare. And do a walk-through right before the closing to confirm that everything's in good shape.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement