Top 10 Cities for Families

Secure in the presence of an extensive and diverse economic base, Huntsville managed to make the top of Kiplinger's list of "10 Best Cities of 2009." With the abundant presence of aerospace, missile defense and medical research industries, Huntsville has plenty of jobs, and that translates to lots of resources for creating family-friendly communities. These brainiac industries also promote community interest in school funding, which is a very good thing if you're raising the next Bill Gates.

As if all that wasn't enough, a historically picturesque downtown, quality museums and majestic mountain scenery make Huntsville an attractive, interesting and secure place to live.