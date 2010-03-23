Top 10 Cities for Families

Rated the best affordable suburb in the United States by "Bloomberg BusinessWeek," Fishers, Ind., is an up-and-coming bedroom community serving the Indianapolis area. With great schools, a low crime rate and the convenience of being located at the crossroads of America, Fishers is our pick for the city most likely to steal your heart away. It isn't a metropolis, but Fishers' population has increased more than 63 percent over the last decade, and it's still growing. With affordable housing, low unemployment and positive job growth, Fishers has charisma to spare [source: Wong].

Did You Know? Indiana, and specifically Indianapolis, is often referred to as the crossroads of America because a number of major interstate highways connect Indiana Hoosiers to the rest of the country.

