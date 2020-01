The state capital of Washington, Olympia has a thriving arts community and boasts a college town's youthful energy. Add beautiful scenery, a dedication to education and a crime rate that's lower than the national average, and you have a forest jewel that's a nice spot to put down some roots of your very own.

Did You Know? If you're considering a move and want to know more about the crime profile of the location you have in mind, you can search crime report summaries by city at: Home Surfer.