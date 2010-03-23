Top 10 Cities for Families

San Francisco has a famously high cost of living, but the income levels are much higher, too, and although they don't offset taxes, housing costs and a currently stale local economy, the city by the bay is widely considered one of the most amazing places to live and work -- not only in the United States but on the planet. Because of its inherent beauty, entertainment venues for all ages and close proximity to the ocean, old-growth forests and even the mountains, we couldn't leave this classic off our list. If the costs are too steep for your blood, you can opt for an address down the peninsula and still participate in many of the inexpensive activities that make San Francisco such a unique and memorable experience.

Did You Know? You can get unemployment figures for almost any city you may be researching by visiting the Department of Numbers: Unemployment Overview.