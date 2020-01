With affordable housing, a low (13 to 1) student to teacher ratio and family-friendly activities everywhere you look, this gem nestled between the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains is a haven for families who enjoy the outdoors and appreciate a green sensibility. If your brood embraces water and snow sports, and you think things like energy conservation and maintaining clean waterways are important, South Burlington, Vt., is your kind of town.

