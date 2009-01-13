Top 10 Moving Tips

You've planned, packed and moved, and you're ready to get the furniture into the house. It's the day to don your project manager hat one last time. The top three things to remember are:

Be there to inventory all boxes and furniture coming into the house. If you have hired movers, don't sign on the dotted line until you can confirm that everything has been accounted for.

Make sure that any damaged, broken or lost items are also itemized before you sign papers from the moving company.

Inspect all charges on the movers' invoice. Is there anything there you didn't expect? If so, call the company before the movers leave.

Last step: Order pizza and chill out for a bit before starting the Big Unpack...