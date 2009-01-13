Top 10 Moving Tips

Before you move, contact the local Chamber of Commerce or City Hall to request a new resident package. These organizations often have sections of their Web sites for new residents that give you insight into where libraries, parks and places of interest are located, how and where to get drivers' licenses, and other important information.

There are plenty of online sites, too, that rate local schools. Even if you don't have children, this will help you see how desirable the new area is for incoming families. This might help you think ahead to resale of property in a given neighborhood.

Compare home prices in the neighborhoods you are considering (or have decided upon). Web sites like Zillow.com come in handy but don't necessarily reflect the most updated information. If possible, go ahead and reach out to neighbors and heads of neighborhood associations.