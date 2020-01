Top 10 Moving Tips

You'll need to drop by your local U.S. Post Office for change of address forms and moving guides. You can also accomplish this online: https://moversguide.usps.com/.

Ask yourself a few key questions: Will my insurance company cover my assets in transit? Will my car and home policies change when I move? How long will I have until my auto registration is no longer valid in my new place of residency? Notify gas and heat companies, Internet providers, cable companies and other utilities of your pending move. Add all these shut-off dates to your master calendar to avoid paying for utilities you aren't using.