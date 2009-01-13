Top 10 Moving Tips

Have a moving sale. Include everything from old kitchen appliances to clothing or toys the kids have grown out of. Get the most bang for your buck by taking the time to clean up items or organize them by category.

Load up the car and donate to Goodwill, the Salvation Army or other local charities.

Hit online message boards (such as Craigslist.org or Freecycle.org) or put an ad in your local newspaper to announce your freebies or used stuff.