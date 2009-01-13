Top 10 Moving Tips

Always get written estimates from a mover (more than one is best). Keep in mind that most moving companies are used to negotiating a bit.

Find out how much a mover insures (usually a per-pound price) and carefully read liability clauses before signing anything.

What do materials and boxes cost through the moving company? Can you save a bundle of money by providing your own?

Most professional moving companies will not move houseplants. Those that do will not be responsible for their watering or care.

Ask ahead of time if there are extra charges for moving things up flights of stairs, reassembling furniture and the like. These extra costs can add up.

Consider if you'll need extra insurance to cover important items or whether the items in your own vehicle are covered during transit to your new home.