Top 10 Moving Tips

Don't want to hire a crew? We understand. And there are definitely budget-friendly ways to make sure your move goes smoothly. In addition to doing the math ("Is renting a truck and taking three days off work really cheaper than hiring a mover?") here are a few questions to ponder:
- Are you asking friends or family to help? If so, can they definitely make the commitment?
- Have you accounted for time to disassemble furniture? Can each piece of furniture fit in the vehicle you are using to move?
- Some laws prohibit bringing plants into a new state. Consider giving them to friends or donating or selling them.
- Do you have access to a hand truck?
- Are you planning to rent a truck? If so, are you used to driving one or have you considered taking a driving class - especially if you are moving a long distance?
- Does your homeowner's or renter's insurance cover everything in your move?
- Do you have money or meals for your friends who are helping during your move?