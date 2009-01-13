Top 10 Moving Tips

Are you asking friends or family to help? If so, can they definitely make the commitment?

Have you accounted for time to disassemble furniture? Can each piece of furniture fit in the vehicle you are using to move?

Some laws prohibit bringing plants into a new state. Consider giving them to friends or donating or selling them.

Do you have access to a hand truck?

Are you planning to rent a truck? If so, are you used to driving one or have you considered taking a driving class - especially if you are moving a long distance?

Does your homeowner's or renter's insurance cover everything in your move?