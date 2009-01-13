Top 10 Moving Tips

The time between leaving your old home and getting to your new abode can be difficult, exciting and stressful all at once. Here are just four things to keep in mind:

Keep important papers and documents with you, including birth certificates, marriage license and deeds.

Don't leave any valuables in your car or hotel room, especially overnight.

Keep in consistent communication with the moving company, especially if you are traveling a long distance.

Aim to arrive at your new home before the movers do.

Consider putting together a survival package so you can camp out in your new home until the moving van arrives. Suggestions include coffee, cups, spoons, soap and towels, a can and bottle opener, some light bulbs, a flashlight, toilet paper, cleansing powder, and a first-aid kit.