10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

Unless several of your friends look like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you're probably going to need to hire professional movers to do the heavy lifting. But if you put off lining up movers, you might not have time to conduct research and get the best deal. So, go ahead and get that out of the way at least two months in advance. Ask your friends and relatives if they recommend any movers, call the movers in your area, compare prices and then line one up for your moving day. Besides a decent price, you should be looking for a reputable company that is licensed with your state's Department of Transportation (DOT) and, if you're moving out of state, licensed for interstate transport. You also want a moving company (and its workers) that are bonded and insured. If you want to be super thorough, you can even check up on the company by contacting your local Better Business Bureau.