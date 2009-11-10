10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

If you're moving to a faraway place and you're not driving, then you'll obviously need to buy plane tickets for yourself and your family. It'd be great if you could get this out of the way well before the two-month mark, so you can watch ticket prices and strategize a good ticket deal. But when you're transferred due to work or you've accepted a new job offer, you don't always have that much notice. If possible, buy your tickets at least two months in advance of your move. And don't forget the family pets -- arranging their travel can take even more preparation.

