10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

You'll want to start packing up your nonessential items, so you need boxes. You can buy boxes from a retailer. But you can also find other ways to score free boxes. Have any of your friends or relatives moved recently? They may have some boxes they'd like to get off their hands. Or you may be able to pick up boxes from a business -- and don't just hit the standard grocery stores and ABC stores, think outside the box. For example, if you live in a college town, check out apartment complexes that are located near campus, they may have a recycled box network so that you can pick up gently used boxes from someone who has just moved to the area. Or, go online -- you might be able to find boxes via Craigslist or Freecycle.