10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

You may think it's silly to start packing two months in advance, but if you're like most people, there's plenty of stuff you don't use on a regular basis that can be packed up in a box. For example, if it's summer, start packing your winter items -- winter clothes, heavy blankets, holiday gear. Or you can pack by the room -- and perhaps the guest room is a good place to start, since it's used the least. You decide. Remember to pack small items in the big boxes and large items in the small boxes. It seems counterintuitive, but it will prevent box breakage.