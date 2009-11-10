10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

Now that you've set aside your unwanted things, it's time to figure out what to do with them. Since you're doing this two months in advance of your move, you've got time to plan a yard sale. Yard sales are generally on Saturdays, and you'll need to advertise to get a good turnout. So, put up fliers where it seems logical - your workplace, your church, your community center, the local library and, of course, don't forget to put up signs around your neighborhood. There are even Web sites where you can advertise your sale. If you're looking to make money, check eBay before you price your items to make sure you're not essentially giving stuff away. Of course, that is an excellent option; you can do just that.