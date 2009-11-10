10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

Even in our busy world of e-mails, texts and tweets it's nice to find a letter or card in our mailbox now and then. So, it would be really sad if you don't receive all those lovely holiday and birthday cards because your friends and relatives don't know what your new address is. Let people know that you're moving and what your new address will be. It can be as easy as sending out a mass e-mail with all the pertinent information. Or, you can order a pack of moving announcements and put that holiday mailing list to good use. If you're moving to another town, you might even get a going-away party out of the deal.