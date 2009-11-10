10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

As you start looking through your cupboards, you might notice you've collected some nonperishable food that you'd rather not pack up and move to the new place. So, sit down and put together some menus to use up that food before you move. It might actually be fun to think of creative ways to use mushroom soup, canned pineapples and spaghetti in one meal. And if the move has you too busy to manage this type of culinary cleanse, pack everything up for the local shelter or a food drive. Or, invite some neighbors over for a pantry-clearing party and send them home with the goods.