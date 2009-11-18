10 Tips for Hiring a Professional Mover

First things first -- do some informal research to see which moving companies do quality work. Send out an e-mail to friends to see if they have any recommendations or warnings about moving companies they've used in the past. If the companies you're interested in offer references, call those references. Once you narrow down your choices, check with the Better Business Bureau about any moving companies you're considering. If one of those companies has had a number of complaints filed against it, then that's not the company you want to use.