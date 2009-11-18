Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Moving Tips

10 Tips for Hiring a Professional Mover

by Amanda Arnold
9

Get More Than One Estimate

For interstate moves, charges are based on the weight of the items to be moved, the distance to be moved, packing and other services. Get two or three estimates well in advance of your move. You may even want to meet with a relocation consultant in person and have him or her come out to your home. That way, the consultant can take a look at your belongings and make a solid estimate on how much it will cost you to transport them. When you speak with the moving companies, ask whether their estimates are binding or nonbinding. Do not accept an estimate over the phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

5 Things You Should Do Before You Move Abroad

5 Tips for Preparing for Professional Movers

How to Pack a Moving Truck

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement