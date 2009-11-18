Home & Garden


10 Tips for Hiring a Professional Mover

by Amanda Arnold
Pay Close Attention to the Contract

The mover will issue you a bill of lading, a legal contract between the customer and the mover. Be sure to read it carefully and make sure you understand the agreement before you sign it. Then, be sure to hang on to your copy of the bill of lading. If something goes wrong, you'll want to have it handy to state your case. And once you sign the bill of lading, you must pay what it says you're supposed to pay. Look for the bill of lading to include the following: name and address of mover, the type of payment method it accepts, time of pickup, minimum and maximum amounts to pay and other details about payment.

