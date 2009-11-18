10 Tips for Hiring a Professional Mover

Make sure that any contract you enter into covers rates and charges, the mover's liability for your possessions, dates for pickup and delivery, and claims protection. Read the document carefully. Don't worry about making the moving company wait while you look the contract over to make sure you understand everything that's included. Moving company scams are not uncommon, so you want to make sure a moving company is on the up and up before you sign a contract. If something in the contract looks fishy, trust your instincts and ask questions. You don't want your moving company to hold your things hostage and force you to pay extra costs.