10 Tips for Hiring a Professional Mover

Movers are responsible for loss or damage to goods caused by the carrier. If anything is missing or if cartons are damaged, this should be noted when you check the inventory sheet at delivery. Moving is hectic, and you may think you don't have time to look through all the boxes when they arrive at your place. But you should go through your inventory sheet and make certain your things look like they are in good condition and that they are all there. At the least, you should verify that everything on the list has been delivered.