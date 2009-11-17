10 Tips for Managing a Moving Sale

Of course, you're hoping that everything sells and that at the end of the day, you'll be left with only a few empty clothing racks and card tables. While you might luck out and have this happen, it's good to be prepared just in case it doesn't. Make a game plan for what to do with what doesn't sell. Maybe your friend Ginger wants your old skis. And maybe Fred wants that elliptical trainer. If the friends who have been helping you want some things, let them have it. If they don't, you can still give away what's left by donating it. Before the sale, go online to find drop-off locations for nonprofits that are accepting donations of the types of items you're selling. As soon as the sale's over, pack up everything that didn't go and take it to a drop-off center. Better yet, some organizations will even come by to pick up items.

