10 Tips for Managing a Moving Sale

If you have a lot of things to sell, consider taking out an ad in the local newspaper. You can also post your yard sale on Craigslist. In your advertisement, be sure to state the location, date and hours. Most yard sales are conducted on Saturdays. But in some areas, sales are common on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, too. Briefly list what you have for sale so that shoppers will know what to expect. If you have mostly clothes and exercise equipment, say so and list what sizes the clothes are. Also, be honest. Perhaps you're selling a kitchen table your parents passed on to you. Just because it's 30 years old, that doesn't make it an "heirloom antique." And don't forget local advertising. Be sure to post flyers and signs around your neighborhood.