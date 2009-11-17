10 Tips for Managing a Moving Sale

If your house is on the market, you might want to see if you can host your yard sale in the neighbor's yard. Not only will this keep your house available for prime weekend appointments, it will also keep you from having to conduct (or deny) impromptu showings of your house to yard-sale shoppers. No matter whether you're having the sale out of your garage or the neighbor's, you want to delineate your sale space. Put away any items that are not for sale. You don't want your son's new snowboard to end up going with your old skis by mistake. Estate sales, which are often held on prime yard sale days, generally let shoppers into a home. Keep all doors locked and rope off or block entryways into your home to prevent confusion.