10 Tips for Managing a Moving Sale

If you have kids and they want to help, let them. You can encourage children to get rid of old toys and belongings by letting them keep the money from the sale of their possessions or letting them know that the proceeds from the sale are going toward something for the entire family, like a flat panel TV for the new house. If they want to help on the day of the sale, let them set up a small concession stand. They can make lemonade and sugar cookies or brownies to either sell or give away to shoppers. To avoid any accidents, avoid ingredients that can provoke extreme allergic reactions such as peanuts. And make sure that there's an adult or an older, teenaged sibling on hand to sit with the younger kids while they work.