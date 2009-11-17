10 Tips for Managing a Moving Sale

The ads and all the signs and flyers you've posted clearly state that the sale starts at 8:00 a.m. You've even included a line that reads, "No early birds." It doesn't matter. As long as there are yard sales, there will be early birds. So you need to be prepared to sell from the moment the first yard sale item is placed on your lawn, even if it is only 6:30 a.m. To avoid any errors or lost sales, make sure everything is priced the night before. Ask your friends to arrive early -- you can greet them with fresh-baked scones, coffee and hot cocoa. And if you're still setting up, don't be shy -- ask the early birds what they're looking for. If they're there, you might as well try to sell them something.