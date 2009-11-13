10 Tips for Packing

Pack similar items together. For example, if you're packing up the contents of your medicine cabinet, don't add kitchen utensils to the box. That will confuse matters when you're unpacking the box. Instead, add more bathroom items to that box. And while we're talking bathroom items, washcloths and towels make excellent stuffing. They can be used to prevent items from moving around inside a box. It's best that boxes are filled to the brim to keep them from collapsing. After you've filled a box, label it with your name, what it contains and an arrow indicating which side is up. And of course, if it's fragile, write that on the box as well.