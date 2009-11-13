10 Tips for Packing

Here's a cool trick: When you tape a box closed, put string underneath the tape and leave a bit of the string hanging out. When you arrive at your new place and you want to unload the box, you simply yank the string and it will rip through the tape -- and voila, the box opens. It's a little bit more time consuming on the front end to cut the string and tape it to the box, but it will save you time on the back end. You won't need to get out your keys or a box cutter to slice through the box tape. You can just pull on the little string.