Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
START COUNTDOWNNEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Real Estate
  4. Moving Tips

5 Difficult Things to Move

by Amanda Arnold
Certain items, such as pianos and TVs, are especially difficult to move.
Certain items, such as pianos and TVs, are especially difficult to move.
Stefanie White/Photodisc/Getty Images

Moving hurts. Bending down to pick up boxes, lugging mattresses and carrying recliners and loveseats is backbreaking work. By the end of a long day of moving your things, your muscles will ache. You've had a workout and you're ready for an ice cold beverage and a cushy spot on the couch.

But beyond the cardboard boxes of books and plates, and the various weighty furniture pieces, are certain items that are especially difficult to move -- almost impossible. They're so challenging that they require preparation, tender loving care and maybe even the help of a specialized moving professional. Which belongings are the most difficult to move from one abode to another? Find out on the next five pages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

5 Things You Should Do Before You Move Abroad

5 Tips for Preparing for Professional Movers

How to Pack a Moving Truck

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement