5 Moving Day Tips

You know what will save you time and eliminate confusion on moving day? Try drawing a floor plan of your new home before you move. Sketch in and number your furnishings the way you want them to be arranged in each room. Then tag the furniture pieces to correspond with the numbers on the floor plan. That way, the movers know where to put each piece of furniture. You don't want to be making decisions about where each piece of furniture goes on the day of the move. It's better to make those decisions ahead of time, so the movers can carry the heavy pieces directly to the rooms in which they'll live.