5 Moving Day Tips

If you've hired movers to pack, pick up and deliver your furniture and boxes, then you need to be on hand when they're doing the packing and picking up. If you can't be there, then you should ask someone to stand in for you -- a relative or friend. The movers will issue you an inventory of all items. Look over the list carefully and make sure the inventory list is correct and legible before you sign it. If an item is lost or damaged, you don't want to find out later that it's not on their list of inventory.