5 Moving Day Tips

When the moving van or truck arrives at the new place, it will need a place to park and unload. This can become complicated depending on what type of home you're moving into. For example, if you're moving into a house, the truck can simply park out front. But if you're moving into a high rise building, then you may need to set up a place ahead of time for the van or truck. You may also need to reserve an elevator. This should be set up beforehand, so the movers can carry things in as quickly as possible when they arrive.

Related HowStuffWorks Articles