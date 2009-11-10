5 Things You Should Do One Month Before You Move

If someone still drives by your house and throws a newspaper at your lawn every morning, then you'll need to notify the paper of your change in address. (And won't it be welcoming to have a fresh paper on your new lawn when you arrive on moving day?) And while you're at it, you'll want to notify anyone else you expect to deliver something to you of your move. Did you order something on eBay? Did you buy a sweater online? Your mail should be forwarded, but just to be safe, you might want to go ahead and call those contacts to let them know what your new address is.