5 Things You Should Do One Month Before You Move

Packing up for a move is a great time to organize your essential documents. As you're going through your papers, collect your most important documents -- your will, birth certificate, financial documents, social security card, car title, medical records, etc. You don't want these documents to get lost in the shuffle during the move. Pack them up together, set them aside, and then find a special place to put them once you're at your new place. You might even want to transport these documents yourself rather than have the movers load them into the truck, since they're extremely important and losing them could leave you vulnerable to identity theft.